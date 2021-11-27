Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at B. Riley

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

