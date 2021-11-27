Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$240.00 Price Target at CIBC

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cfra lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital upgraded Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada to a buy rating and set a C$201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$156.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$198.46.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV opened at C$173.98 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.28.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6599995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.