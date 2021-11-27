Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Franklin Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.