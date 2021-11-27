Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

