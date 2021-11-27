Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$11.22 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$13.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.02.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRU shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.