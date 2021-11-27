Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FNLPF stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

