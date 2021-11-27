Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FYBR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FYBR stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $194,477,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.