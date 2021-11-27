Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,645 shares of company stock worth $437,259 in the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.