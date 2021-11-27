FUNToken Hits Market Cap of $215.34 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $215.34 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00231865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

