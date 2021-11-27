FY2021 EPS Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Increased by Analyst

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $247.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $351,366. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

