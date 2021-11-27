FY2022 EPS Estimates for NTT DATA Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTDTY. Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
