FY2022 EPS Estimates for NTT DATA Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTDTY. Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

NTDTY stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NTT DATA has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.