Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of GXYEF opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

