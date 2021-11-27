Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.30

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.30 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 42.90 ($0.56). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 15,996 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £25.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.26.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

