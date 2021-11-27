Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Garmin posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.39. The company had a trading volume of 580,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,082. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.63. Garmin has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Garmin by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

