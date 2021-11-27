Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Gateley stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37. Gateley has a 12-month low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.27. The company has a market capitalization of £251.30 million and a PE ratio of 19.37.

In other Gateley news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

