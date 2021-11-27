GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

GEAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

