Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $130.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GECFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.25.

Shares of GECFF opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average is $151.23. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $134.52 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

