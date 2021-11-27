General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

GM stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

