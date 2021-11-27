Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Generation Hemp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 1,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Generation Hemp has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

