Geode Capital Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,214 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.77. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.