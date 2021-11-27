Geode Capital Management LLC Has $447,000 Stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in vTv Therapeutics were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTVT opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of -1.75. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

