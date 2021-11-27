Geode Capital Management LLC Has $470,000 Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,952 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLBC stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.