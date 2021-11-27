Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $487,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at $1,446,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at $1,974,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFV opened at $9.96 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

