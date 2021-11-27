Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

