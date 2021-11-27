Gifto Price Hits $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $50.07 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00235014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00088591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012347 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

