Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will post sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $57.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $220.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $271.35 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $298.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of DNA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,986. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

