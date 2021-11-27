Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 51,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,134. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 23.96. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

