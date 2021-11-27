Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $318.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.90.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $256.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.17. Globant has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $24,003,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Globant by 64.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

