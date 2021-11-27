Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 243.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,604,000 after purchasing an additional 93,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant stock opened at $256.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.17. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.