Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 45,395 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 542.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $231,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,594.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of -0.11. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.