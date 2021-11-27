Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.