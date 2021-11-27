Graviton 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,008.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003257 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $24,008.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.06 or 0.07396240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.99 or 1.00270516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars.

