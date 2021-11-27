Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 22.5% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 105.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

