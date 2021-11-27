Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $901.64 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $902.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $893.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

