Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 312 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and sold 60,836 shares valued at $3,432,141. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

