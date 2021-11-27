Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 10,162 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $374.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

