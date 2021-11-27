Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Great Western Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 111,274 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.