Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Haywood Securities

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price objective cut by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of CVE GIP opened at C$4.95 on Friday. Green Impact Partners has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.14 million and a PE ratio of -30.18.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

