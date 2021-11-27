Gregory T. Lucier Sells 5,068 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTLT opened at $132.31 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Catalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.