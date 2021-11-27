Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS: GRUSF) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grown Rogue International to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grown Rogue International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International Competitors 357 1925 2869 54 2.50

Grown Rogue International currently has a consensus target price of $0.68, indicating a potential upside of 658.08%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 36.49%. Given Grown Rogue International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -34.77% -110.81% -31.85% Grown Rogue International Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $4.24 million -$2.28 million -4.49 Grown Rogue International Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.22

Grown Rogue International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Grown Rogue International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -647.06, meaning that its share price is 64,806% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International’s competitors have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grown Rogue International competitors beat Grown Rogue International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.