Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 1,433 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

