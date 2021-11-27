Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

