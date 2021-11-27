Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $919,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Shares of GMED opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

