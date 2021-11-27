Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 67.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 53,974 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $405,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $246.57 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

