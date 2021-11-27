Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 2,768 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.91 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.