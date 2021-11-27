Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,197,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,692 shares of company stock valued at $35,911,477 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.