Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,851.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,673.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.