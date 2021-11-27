H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.84.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.69. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

