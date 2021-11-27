Hamster Trading Down 36.3% This Week (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $57.39 million and $1.17 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00064742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.99 or 0.07486947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,649.79 or 0.99868553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.