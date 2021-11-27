HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $528,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 231,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

HONE stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $756.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

